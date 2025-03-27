Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,213,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 478,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Electrum Discovery Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$6.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 21.82.
About Electrum Discovery
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
