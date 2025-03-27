Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,040.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hysan Development Stock Performance

Shares of HYSNY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio is 3.58%.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

