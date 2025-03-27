Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51), with a volume of 77376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.53).

Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,811.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.37.

About Tortilla Mexican Grill

Tortilla is the largest and most successful fast-casual Mexican restaurant group in the UK, specialising in the sale of freshly made Californian-inspired Mexican cuisine. The Group has more than 80 eat in and takeaway locations across the UK and through nationwide partnerships with SSP Group plc, Compass UK & Ireland, Growth Kitchens & Karma Kitchens.

