GENinCode (LON:GENI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.89 ($0.04), with a volume of 780181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

GENinCode Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The company has a market capitalization of £5.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.66.

About GENinCode

GENinCode Plc is a UK based company specialising in genetic risk assessment of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

GENinCode operates business units in the UK, in the United States through GENinCode U.S. Inc and in Europe through GENinCode S.L.U.

GENinCode predictive technology provides patients and physicians with globally leading preventative care and treatment strategies.

