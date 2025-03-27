Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $44.58. 68,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 159,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th.

Cimpress Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%. Analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,296. The trade was a 32.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Cimpress by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

