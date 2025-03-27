Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,936,000 shares, an increase of 242.8% from the February 28th total of 2,898,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.8 days.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PWCDF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $36.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PWCDF shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

