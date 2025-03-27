Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 160.0% in March

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SMSEY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.14. 8,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. Samsonite International has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $19.28.
Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $942.40 million for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Samsonite International
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
