Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Up 164.6% in March

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a growth of 164.6% from the February 28th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Danakali Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SBMSF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. Danakali has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.

