Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Tesla Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $272.06 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $875.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

