Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.58 and last traded at $100.59. Approximately 1,695,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,466,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Prescient Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average is $105.04. The stock has a market cap of $181.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 192,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 32,584 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 149,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

