EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Trading Up 16.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) rose 16.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Approximately 30,708,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 921% from the average daily volume of 3,007,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.34 ($0.17).

EnQuest Trading Up 16.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.81. The company has a market cap of £357.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

