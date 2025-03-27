Alpha Cognition (ACOG) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) is one of 300 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Alpha Cognition to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Cognition and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Cognition N/A -$13.77 million -2.15 Alpha Cognition Competitors $574.41 million -$70.96 million 0.06

Alpha Cognition’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpha Cognition. Alpha Cognition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -344.17% Alpha Cognition Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Alpha Cognition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Cognition’s competitors have a beta of -3.86, indicating that their average stock price is 486% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alpha Cognition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Cognition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpha Cognition Competitors 1921 5376 13914 295 2.59

Alpha Cognition presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.64%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 101.68%. Given Alpha Cognition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpha Cognition is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Alpha Cognition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha Cognition beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

