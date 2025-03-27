Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOODO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.