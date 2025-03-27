Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

