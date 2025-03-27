SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in March

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

Shares of SITIY remained flat at $25.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 687. SITC International has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53.

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, engages in the provision of integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

