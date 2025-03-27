Super Micro Computer (SMCI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) recently:

3/24/2025 – Super Micro Computer was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

3/21/2025 – Super Micro Computer was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

3/10/2025 – Super Micro Computer is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Super Micro Computer was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

2/28/2025 – Super Micro Computer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2025 – Super Micro Computer is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

2/18/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital.

2/12/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

2/12/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Super Micro Computer was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,396,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,018,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $106.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81.

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

