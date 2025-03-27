Metaverse Stocks To Follow Now – March 27th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, NIP Group, Oriental Culture, and Xiao-I are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares in companies that are directly involved in building or profiting from the metaverse—a digital universe that blends virtual, augmented, and mixed reality experiences with blockchain technology and digital economies. These stocks often include firms in sectors like virtual reality, digital platforms, and gaming, which are poised to drive the development of immersive, online environments for consumers and businesses alike. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,963,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,250,563. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average of $131.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.88. 1,193,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,273. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.56. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.64. 768,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,936. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.45. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 165,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,955. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIP Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. 187,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,909. NIP Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIPG

Oriental Culture (OCG)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

Shares of NYSE:OCG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 175,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. Oriental Culture has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OCG

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

AIXI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,771. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. Xiao-I has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIXI

Further Reading