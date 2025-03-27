Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Given a C$13.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) received a C$13.50 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s current price.

VHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price objective on Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.92.

Shares of TSE VHI traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 79,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,892. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.31. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$5.80 and a twelve month high of C$12.09. The firm has a market cap of C$510.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

