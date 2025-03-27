Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Issues Earnings Results

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 88.08% and a return on equity of 262.62%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.93. 13,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,974. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1567 per share. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.76%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.86%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

