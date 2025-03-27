Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,621,297 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 4,309,927 shares.The stock last traded at $78.74 and had previously closed at $78.74.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
