Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,621,297 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 4,309,927 shares.The stock last traded at $78.74 and had previously closed at $78.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,305,000 after purchasing an additional 117,998 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

