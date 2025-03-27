Short Interest in Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Drops By 90.5%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.0 days.
Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance
Vanquis Banking Group stock remained flat at $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.
About Vanquis Banking Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanquis Banking Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.