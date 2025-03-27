Short Interest in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Decreases By 92.3%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Price Performance

OTCMKTS HMLSF remained flat at $5.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.