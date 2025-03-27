Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Declines By 91.0%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the February 28th total of 44,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEUS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.45. 5,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,601. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

