Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 7.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.97. 14,029,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 36,768,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.03.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $844,290.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,590.02. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,588,475. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 109.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 118,237 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,207 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

