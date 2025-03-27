Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Makes New $62.42 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 196,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $62,421,000. Visa comprises about 3.0% of Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,576,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,931. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $344.05 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.50 and a 200-day moving average of $314.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

