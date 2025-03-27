Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 22.57%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

NYSE TEN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of -0.31. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

