Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

Urban One Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UONEK traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,231. Urban One has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 70,350 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $68,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $7,899.78. The trade was a 89.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

