abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.35 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn Asian Income Fund had a net margin of 85.32% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance

AAIF stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 216.10 ($2.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,078. The stock has a market cap of £322.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 220.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 219.55. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234.42 ($3.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Get abrdn Asian Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Asian Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 6.78 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.55. This represents a yield of 2.99%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Targeting the income and growth potential of Asia’s most compelling and sustainable companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.