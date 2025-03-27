Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Up 3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.60 and last traded at $54.86. 3,916,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,169,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47.

In other news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 13,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $603,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,782.58. This represents a 7.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 1,320 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,990. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,598,969 shares of company stock worth $317,194,162 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tempus AI by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,487 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,846,000 after purchasing an additional 813,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,394 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,762,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,251,000 after buying an additional 1,950,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

