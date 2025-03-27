X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 1,210.8% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

X Financial Stock Performance

X Financial stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,224. X Financial has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $782.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.09 million for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

X Financial Increases Dividend

X Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from X Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. X Financial’s payout ratio is presently 7.36%.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

