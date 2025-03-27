Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $448.14 and last traded at $445.34. 404,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,140,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Melius lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $458.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.16. The company has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

