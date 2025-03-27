SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.61. 18,783,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 44,543,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,390,000 after buying an additional 8,898,879 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,980,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,062,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after acquiring an additional 310,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,288,000 after purchasing an additional 315,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $103,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

