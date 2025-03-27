CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $360.28 and last traded at $367.88. 797,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,763,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.41.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.22. The stock has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 720.61, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock valued at $42,092,255. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

