Insider Buying: TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($386.25).

On Monday, March 24th, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 11,784 shares of TEAM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £1,414.08 ($1,820.63).

On Monday, March 3rd, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 28,584 shares of TEAM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £3,430.08 ($4,416.22).

On Monday, January 6th, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 117,977 shares of TEAM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £14,157.24 ($18,227.42).

TEAM Stock Performance

TEAM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 10.50 ($0.14). 1,000,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,489. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.01. TEAM plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 22 ($0.28). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13.

About TEAM

