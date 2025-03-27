HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STTK. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the third quarter worth $35,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
