Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Posts Earnings Results

Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.40 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Triple Point Social Housing REIT had a net margin of 62.91% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Trading Up 4.4 %

Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 64.30 ($0.83). The company had a trading volume of 2,821,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,943. The firm has a market capitalization of £256.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.87. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 54.50 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 67 ($0.86).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Social Housing REIT seeks to address the ongoing housing crisis by investing in the UK social housing sector, providing sustainable high-quality homes which have been adapted for vulnerable adults with long-term care and support needs including mental health issues, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment.

We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs.

