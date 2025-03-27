Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Issues Earnings Results

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 55.50 ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Smiths Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.98%.
Smiths Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Smiths Group stock traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,957.50 ($25.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,131,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,990.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,803.85. The company has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,514.66 ($19.50) and a one year high of GBX 2,188 ($28.17).
Smiths Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $30.20. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 61.13%.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
