Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 114 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,231,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,554,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,925,498,000 after buying an additional 599,490 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $362.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

