Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $203.21 and last traded at $203.10. Approximately 8,310,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 38,337,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

