Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henry Boot had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Henry Boot Stock Down 0.7 %

BOOT stock traded down GBX 1.51 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 210.50 ($2.71). 28,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,085. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 219.22. The firm has a market cap of £282.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. Henry Boot has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($3.15).

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Henry Boot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $3.08. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Boot

Henry Boot Company Profile

In other news, insider Jonathan James Sykes sold 4,818 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.64), for a total transaction of £9,876.90 ($12,716.49). Insiders own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.