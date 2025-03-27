Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lessened by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 301,174 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $95,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 31,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 91,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 805,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $254,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:V opened at $344.05 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $366.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $639.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

