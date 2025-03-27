Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Issues Earnings Results

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Dundee Stock Performance

DDEJF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 36.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dundee has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Dundee alerts:

About Dundee

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.