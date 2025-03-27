Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Issues Earnings Results

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Dundee Stock Performance
DDEJF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 36.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dundee has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.52.
About Dundee
