Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 254.8% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.87. 41,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,716. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.