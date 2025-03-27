Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Up 247.1% in March

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 247.1% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HSDT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,660. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 244.82% and a negative net margin of 1,764.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc owned about 1.00% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

