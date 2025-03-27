Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Up 247.1% in March

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 247.1% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance
HSDT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,660. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.62.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 244.82% and a negative net margin of 1,764.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.
About Helius Medical Technologies
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
