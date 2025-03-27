IP Group (LON:IPO) Issues Earnings Results

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (19.97) (($0.26)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IP Group had a net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%.

IP Group Stock Performance

IPO traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 42.50 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 2,823,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,288. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 9.28. The stock has a market cap of £405.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.36. IP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.65 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56.20 ($0.72).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.62) price target on shares of IP Group in a report on Tuesday.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions.

