W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.65 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. W.A.G payment solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%.

LON WPS remained flat at GBX 60 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 42,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,669. W.A.G payment solutions has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £498.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.54) price target on shares of W.A.G payment solutions in a research note on Tuesday.

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.

Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.

