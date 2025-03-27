Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.18 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Michelmersh Brick had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Michelmersh Brick Stock Down 1.0 %

LON MBH traded down GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 97.98 ($1.26). 59,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,132. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 102.46. Michelmersh Brick has a twelve month low of GBX 92 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 111.65 ($1.44). The company has a market capitalization of £90.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Michelmersh Brick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBH. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 170 ($2.19) to GBX 160 ($2.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

