CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CPPGroup (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (32.07) (($0.41)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CPPGroup had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.

Shares of CPP traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 83.50 ($1.08). 2,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.21. CPPGroup has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.50.

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

