CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CPPGroup (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (32.07) (($0.41)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CPPGroup had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.
CPPGroup Price Performance
Shares of CPP traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 83.50 ($1.08). 2,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.21. CPPGroup has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.50.
CPPGroup Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CPPGroup
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.