The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.89. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $115.59.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $1,246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,642,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

