Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.55 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 62.83%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

LON ORIT traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 63.10 ($0.81). 3,966,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.73. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 62.43 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.76 ($1.04). The firm has a market cap of £350.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.15.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (“ORIT”) is an Impact Fund helping accelerate the transition to net zero. It is an investment company focused on providing investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with an element of capital growth, by investing in a diversified portfolio of Renewable Energy Assets across Europe, the UK and Australia.

