Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.55 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 62.83%.
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
LON ORIT traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 63.10 ($0.81). 3,966,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.73. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 62.43 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.76 ($1.04). The firm has a market cap of £350.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.15.
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
